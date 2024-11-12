Unpaid wages: RMG workers block Dhaka- Mymensingh highway again

Traffic on Dhaka-Mymensingh-Dhaka routes being diverted

Workers of five TNZ Group garment factories blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway over back pay for the third consecutive day yesterday, with a brief pause in the afternoon.

The protesters vowed to continue their demonstration until their demand for payment of three months' due wages was met.

Traffic was also halted on Dhaka Bypass Road, causing immense public suffering as buses, trucks, and other vehicles were stuck in long tailbacks.

The situation returned to normal around 10:00pm when the workers left for the night, said Gazipur Traffic Police Inspector Abdullah Al Mamun.

Photo: Collected

The workers launched the protest on Saturday morning after the factory authorities missed several deadlines for the payments.

Traffic on the highway returned to normal around 2:15pm yesterday, about 55 hours after the start of the blockade, as the workers left the place at the request of police who promised to mediate a discussion between the owner and the workers, police and witnesses said.

The workers then gathered outside their factories with the hope of receiving their payment, but the owner sought to clear the dues within one week.

"The workers rejected the offer and demanded that the arrears be paid by today (Monday)," said Mosharraf Hossain, assistant superintendent of police at Gazipur Industrial Police.

They became agitated again and resumed the blockade around 4:00pm, he added.

Traffic on the highway remained halted in the evening as the workers refused to leave, said Faruk Hossain, inspector of Gazipur Industrial Police.

Several demonstrators, seeking anonymity, told The Daily Star that they would not end the protests until their outstanding wages were paid.

To ease the passengers' suffering, police rerouted Mymensingh-bound buses via Salna and regional roads, and diverted some vehicles from Gazipur's Shibbari via Kaliganj and Chandra, said Traffic Police Inspector Mamun.

Additionally, Dhaka-bound buses from Kishoreganj were diverted through Kapasia-Kaliganj-Tongi route, he said.

Speaking to The Daily Star around 9:00am, Dhaka-bound traveller Yasin Uddin Mia said, "I got off at Bhogra Bypass Junction and had to walk over a kilometre with my wife, children, and the luggage. It's exhausting."

Sattar Miah, who was accompanying a patient in an ambulance, said, "We're going to Kishoreganj from Dhaka, but got stranded for around two hours at Tongi. The patient became sicker."

Ambia Khatun, who works at another factory, said she had to walk around four kilometres from her home in Boardbazar to her workplace in Gazipur's Konabari for the last three days. "I have no alternative to walking such a long distance," she told The Daily Star.

Around 2,000 workers from five TNZ Group factories -- TNZ Apparels Limited, Basic Clothing Limited, Apparels Plus, Basic Knitwear Limited, and Apparel Art Limited -- took part in the protests.

Police said the employer agreed to pay September wages by November 3 and October wages by November 20 following negotiations mediated by the army on October 24 after the owner missed the initial deadline of October 23.

But on November 2, the factory authorities in a notice said September wages would be paid by November 7, and October wages by November 28.

As the authorities also missed the November 7 deadline and issued a notice apologising for the delay, the workers launched the blockade.

Contacted, Ziaul Kabir Khokon, president of the Garment Workers Trade Union Centre's Gazipur district unit, told The Daily Star that the workers were demanding immediate payment, stressing that their patience was running thin after repeated delays.

Officials of the factories could not be reached despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, hundreds of workers from two Crony Group factories in Narayanganj's BSCIC industrial area blocked the Dhaka-Munshiganj regional road yesterday for eight hours, demanding unpaid wages, reports UNB.

The blockade from 10:30am to 5:00pm caused immense suffering to travellers.

Mostafizur Rahman, an industrial officer of Narayanganj BSCIC, said at least 432 factories operate in the area, with most ceasing operations due to the unrest.

According to officials of the district administration, a case was lodged with the labour court on November 3 by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments over the payment of the workers' dues. A hearing will be held on November 12.