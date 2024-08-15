UNOs granted full powers where Upazila Parishad chairmen are absent

Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) has been temporarily granted the full financial and administrative powers of upazila parishad chairmen in areas where both the chairmen and panel chairmen have been absent from their posts, according to a new government directive.

The move is aimed at maintaining uninterrupted public services amid a growing leadership vacuum.

An office order from the Local Government Division's Upazila-1 branch, issued yesterday, states that the directive is effective from August 14, 2024.

The order highlights the continuous absence of many upazila parishad chairmen and their deputies, despite attempts to reach them, leading to a standstill in various administrative activities and public services.

"In light of the current circumstances, it has become necessary to ensure that public services do not suffer due to the absence of key officials," the order reads, underscoring the need for temporary measures to keep local governance functional.

The situation comes in the wake of significant political upheaval in the country. On August 5, following the "Long March to Dhaka" organised by the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country, leading to the dissolution of the cabinet.

This triggered the formation of an interim government on August 8, with Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus appointed as the chief adviser, alongside 16 other advisers.

The political fallout has driven many Awami League leaders and their affiliates into hiding, including numerous upazila parishad chairmen who were aligned with the party. Their absence has raised concerns about the continuity of local governance, prompting the government to take decisive action to ensure that essential services are maintained.