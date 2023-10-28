UNOPS executive director arrives today

UN Under-Secretary-General Jorge Moreira da Silva will arrive in Dhaka today, on a two-day visit to Bangladesh to strengthen the partnership between UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and Bangladesh.

Silva, executive director of UNOPS, will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, as well as other senior government officials, development partners and representatives of UN entities.

Bangladesh is currently the vice president of UNOPS Executive Board and will take over the presidency in 2024.

Silva will discuss how UNOPS can support Bangladesh on its journey towards achieving sustainable development goals by 2030.

He will also visit the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital (NIDCH) where UNOPS, together with partners such as National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and with funding from the Global Fund, is constructing oxygen plant facilities to support the national healthcare system.

In a statement, Silva said UNOPS has been supporting sustainable development in Bangladesh for over 20 years.

"We now look forward to continuing our work in a stronger partnership with the government of Bangladesh, to support the country's renewed commitment to the SDGs and to build a sustainable, resilient and inclusive future for the people," the statement read.