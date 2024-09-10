Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Sep 10, 2024 05:04 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 05:08 PM

Bangladesh

UNODC team meets with ACC to boost efforts in recovering embezzled funds

A five-member delegation from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) met with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today to strengthen cooperation on recovering embezzled funds.

Led by Marco Teixeira, the Regional Head for South Asia at UNODC, the delegation visited the ACC headquarters, where they were briefed on the commission's ongoing activities.

The meeting focused on enhancing ACC's ability to prevent money laundering and recover stolen funds, with the UNODC offering its full support in these efforts.

The UNODC delegation reaffirmed their commitment to assisting the ACC in achieving these goals through continued cooperation and technical support.

