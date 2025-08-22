UNO in Netrokona withdrawn after viral video of beating youth

A circular signed by Mymensingh Divisional Commissioner on August 19 ordered his withdrawal

Netrokona's Atpara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ruel Sangma has been withdrawn, nearly five months after he allegedly beat a young man during chaos over rice distribution among the poor ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

A circular signed by Mymensingh Divisional Commissioner Md Mokhter Ahmed on August 19 ordered his withdrawal, Netrokona Deputy Commissioner Banani Biswas confirmed today. Sangma has now been attached to the divisional commissioner's office in Mymensingh.

The order came days after a case was filed on August 12 against Sangma, accusing him of beating 18-year-old Durjoy, son of day labourer Shahid Mia of Bishnupur village.

Although the incident took place on March 24, it resurfaced in public attention recently after a video went viral showing the UNO snatching a baton from police and striking Durjoy.

That day, Durjoy had gone to the Baniajan Union Parishad office to collect rice on behalf of his mother. Each of the beneficiaries in the area was entitled to 10 kg of rice under the government's Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme during Ramadan.

As people broke queues and disorder spread amid allegations of rice looting, Sangma allegedly intervened and assaulted the youth.

Following the case, a Netrokona court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to probe the matter.

"On directives from higher authorities, a committee led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rafiquzzaman has also been formed. The committee has been asked to submit its report within a month," DC Banani Biswas told reporters today.

In light of these developments, the divisional commissioner signed the order withdrawing UNO Ruel Sangma from his post.