University Teachers' Network urges all to refrain from looting, vandalism, arson

The University Teachers' Network today urged everyone to refrain from looting, vandalism, arson, and attacking minority groups and their religious establishments.

The teachers requested all to maintain peace for the greater interest of the country.

They made the request at a press briefing held at Dhaka University's Madhur Canteen at 5:55pm.

Urging everyone to refrain from any destructive activities, Dhaka University Professor Samina Lutfa said, "We need to protect the properties of the state, including Gono Bhaban and Parliament Bhaban...We need to ensure the safety of all, irrespective of their caste, creed, and colour."