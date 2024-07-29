University Teachers Network calls for end to ‘student harassment’

Teachers from various universities across Bangladesh, united under the banner of 'Anti-Repression Teachers Rally,' have called for an immediate end to the harassment of students as well as "mass arrests".

They also demanded the release of detained students.

They expressed their solidarity with the ongoing student protests during a rally organised by the University Teachers Network at the base of Aparajeyo Bangla on the Dhaka University campus on this afternoon.

The rally commenced with a minute of silence in memory of students who lost their lives in the recent quota reform movement. The teachers urged that the incidents of violence and deaths be termed as the "July Massacre".

Addressing the gathering, Saeed Ferdous, professor of anthropology at Jahangirnagar University, declared, "You view the students as your adversaries, but these students have come to transform Bangladesh. They are paving the way for a new history by challenging the systematic repression in educational institutions and state mechanisms over the past five decades since independence. We support every demand of the students."

Prof Abdul Hasib Chowdhury, former president of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Teachers Association, evoked historical parallels, saying, "In February 1969, Professor Shamsuzzoha became a martyr while protecting students. We, who have gathered here, are his successors. Our students fighting against inequality are the successors of the freedom fighters. History is guiding our actions, and we will fulfil our responsibilities."

Nasir Uddin Ahmed, associate professor of English at Jagannath University, criticised the police for filing cases against students and urged the authorities to cease these practices, reopen the universities, and allow students to return to their studies.

Other speakers included Dr Rushad Faridi from Dhaka University's economics department, Prof Abdullah Harun Chowdhury from Khulna University's environmental science, Syed Raza from BRAC University's law department, Dr Masud Imran from Jahangirnagar University's archaeology department, and Dr Chowdhury Saima Ferdous from Dhaka University's international business department.

Following the rally, the teachers marched to the Dhaka University Central Library and then returned to the base of Aparajeyo Bangla.