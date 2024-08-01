University teachers demand withdrawal of law enforcers from campuses

Teachers of Bangladesh University Teachers' Network today staged a demonstration on the Dhaka University campus demanding justice for those killed during the recent quota reform movement and protesting harassment of teachers and students throughout the country.

Under the banner of "Teachers against Repression", they also demanded withdrawal of the law enforcers from university campuses and the immediate reopening of those after ensuring the safety of teachers and students.

Speaking at the rally in front of the Aporajeyo Bangla around 11:00am, Dhaka University Professor Asif Nazrul said, "The government is the killer of the students. What justice will they ensure when it is the government that killed the students using force?"

Photo: Md Abbas

During the rally, a group of the protesting teachers led by Prof Asif Nazrul marched to Shahbagh, where police had stopped a few teachers and students from entering the campus.

Police were forced to release them when the Nazrul and the other teachers arrived.

After concluding the programme at the Aporajeyo Bangla, they brought out a procession that ended at the TSC where they organised a brief rally.

Photo: Md Abbas

At TSC, Prof Samina Lutfa, a teacher in the sociology department of Dhaka University, condemned the harassment of teachers and students across the country and the incident of crude bomb explosion in front of two Chittagong University teachers.

"We do not want any forces at the Dhaka University campus. It is our campus. The forces must be withdrawn from the campus immediately," she said.

She also said the movement was for the quota reformation but now it has become the movement to ensure justice for those killed in the "July Massacre".

Later, the teachers silently marched towards Central Shaheed Minar and observed a minute's silence to show respect to those killed in the violence centring the recent quota reform movement.