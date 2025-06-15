Bangladesh
University student drowns in Chattogram waterfall

A university student drowned while bathing in the hill stream of Ruposhi Jharna in Chattogram's Mirsharai upazila today.

The deceased was identified as Asif Uddin, 24, a final-year honours student at Islamia Degree College in Chattogram under the National University, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Shafayet Hossain, senior station officer at the Mirsharai Fire Station, told The Daily Star that Asif and four of his friends went to bathe in the waterfall around 12:15pm. At one point, he went missing in the water.

The victim's friends, along with locals, began searching for him before the fire service team arrived at the scene. His body was recovered around 1:00pm, the official added.

He added that the police are in the process of handing over the body to the family.

Meanwhile, yesterday, another person drowned while bathing in a waterfall in Sitakunda, adjacent to Mirsharai.

