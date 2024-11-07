University staffer suspended for ‘harassing student’

An employee of Jashore University of Science and Technology has been suspended following an allegation of sexually harassing a female student in a university bus recently.

The action came as the student filed a complaint against Moniruzzaman, a lab assistant, with the proctor yesterday.

According to the complaint, Moniruzzaman sexually harassed her in the university vehicle on Monday.

Following the incident, the university students demonstrated in front of the administrative building on the campus, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

Proctor Dr Md Amjad Hossain said a five-member committee was formed to investigate the incident. The committee was asked to submit its report within the next three working days.

Further action will be taken as per the report, he said.

Moniruzzaman was not available for comments as his mobile phone was found switched off.