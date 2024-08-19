Universities struggle to restart classes

Despite government directives to resume academic activities across all educational institutions, most public universities struggled to restart classes yesterday due to a significant administrative vacuum.

This crisis emerged after the resignations of at least 21 vice chancellors, 10 pro-vice chancellors, and numerous other key officials following the fall of Sheikh Hasina.

These vacancies have left universities unable to hold meetings or officially announce the resumption of academic activities, except for basic administrative tasks.

However, teachers at some departments took the initiative to hold classes independently, but a full-scale return to academic operations has yet to be possible.

Only a few departments across the universities, including Law department at Rajshahi University, held classes.

Similarly, limited classes were held at Mawlana Bhasani University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, and Barishal University, while student attendance was low at SUST, CU, Comilla University, and Begum Rokeya University.

At Jahangirnagar University, some 20 departments -- including Archaeology, History, Marketing, and Zoology -- held classes.

Meanwhile, classes were held in almost all 38 departments and two institutions of Jagannath University. However, student turnout was low there as well, said University Treasurer Humayun Kabir.

Different colleges affiliated with the National University also started holding classes, but with low student attendance.

Amid the situation, there has been a growing frustration among the students.

Jubayer Hossain, a student at JU, said, "We have already achieved our demands through the movement. Now it's time to return to our classes. Otherwise, we will fall behind."

Mohema Islam, a student at Comilla University, said, "We have already suffered a lot since academic activities have been at a standstill at our university for months. We don't want this to continue. We demand that the government take immediate action to fill the gaps."

DU Pro-VC (Academic) Prof Sitesh Chandra said, "Many teachers have returned to their departments, but there was a noticeable absence of students. So, we were unable to hold any classes or examinations today (yesterday)."

The absence of a VC and other administrative officials is causing significant challenges. These positions need to be filled urgently, he added.

Prof Tarikul Islam, acting registrar at Rajshahi University, said, "The government's order to reopen educational institutions was issued to vice chancellors. But we currently have no VC or even a pro-VC. So we couldn't decide on resuming academic activities. We can only proceed once these positions are filled."

Education Ministry Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud acknowledged the crisis in public universities.

"We must address this situation swiftly. However, this is also an opportunity to appoint genuinely passionate and qualified individuals to lead these institutions," he said.

They must have both academic and administrative expertise, which has unfortunately been undervalued for a long time, he added.

Regarding the appointment of new VCs, he said, "It is extremely challenging to suddenly appoint new leadership in over 40 universities. Nevertheless, we will make every effort to quickly fill these positions, especially at major universities."

Following the government's directive, secondary schools, colleges, and madrasas across the country also reopened yesterday after a nearly month-long closure, while primary schools had resumed on August 14.