Univ teachers vow to continue strike

Public university teachers yesterday vowed to continue their work abstention movement until their demand to reinstate the previous pension scheme is met.

Teachers and staff members boycotted all classes, examinations, and administrative activities to press home their demands.

At Dhaka University, officials and staff members held a protest rally in front of the administrative building after a campus procession. A separate rally in front of the Arts Building was also held.

Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, secretary general of Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) and president of the Dhaka University Teachers Association, told the media that they have been in contact with the government, but no formal meeting has been scheduled yet.

"Since our demands were not addressed, we started with a half-day strike, then escalated to a full-day strike. We have now initiated this full-day work abstention movement. We will not return to classes until our demands are fulfilled," he said.

Teachers at other public universities, including Buet, Jagannath University, Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Ruet, BSMRSTU, and Comilla University, among others, continued the movement to demand the reinstatement of the previous pension system.

Prof Habibur Rahman, president of RU Teachers Association, said, "We are being mentally tortured. We seek relief from this ordeal. This movement is not just for the current teachers but for future generations who aspire to join the teaching profession."

Teachers from 35 public universities have been refraining from work since Monday, demanding the reinstatement of the previous pension benefits instead of the newly introduced "Prottoy" scheme under the Universal Pension System.