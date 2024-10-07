Univ teachers now more eager to become VC than focus on teaching: Education Adviser

He also revealed plans to prepare a report on vehicles owned by the govt across the country

Education Adviser to the interim government, Wahiduddin Mahmud, expressed concern today over the growing trend among university teachers to prioritise administrative positions over their teaching responsibilities.

"Nowadays, university teachers seem more eager to become vice-chancellors or pro-vice-chancellors rather than focusing on teaching students," Wahiduddin said while speaking to reporters after attending an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) meeting in Dhaka.

Sharing his own experience in academia, the adviser said, "When I was in the profession, I always aimed to be a good teacher. I never had any desire to become a vice-chancellor."

The adviser further said the government will prepare a report on the vehicles owned by the government throughout the country, from upazila level to the capital city.

"Different government projects use vehicles but what happen to those once the projects are ended will be assessed in the report. Besides, on what purposes the vehicles are used will also be assessed," he added.