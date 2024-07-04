Univ teachers likely to sit with govt

Vow to carry on abstention until pension demands met

The government is likely to hold a meeting today with the representatives of public university teachers over pension benefits amid their work stoppage.

Teachers, however, said they will continue their indefinite work abstention and negotiate simultaneously until their demands are met.

They criticised Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali for terming their protest "unreasonable". They also challenged the minister to sit down for talks.

Teachers of 35 public universities under the banner of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) have been refraining from work since Monday demanding reinstatement of the previous pension facilities instead of the newly introduced "Prottoy" scheme of the Universal Pension System.

FBUTA Secretary General Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan yesterday said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke to them over holding a meeting this morning to discuss their demands.

"We will join the meeting, but our movement will continue," he told The Daily Star.

Teachers have been demonstrating since May 26 protesting the government decision to include all officers and employees, joining the service of autonomous, self-governing, nationalised, statutory, or similar organisations and their subordinate institutions on or after July 1, 2024, under the Prottoy pension scheme.

Teachers said that the newly recruited teachers will suffer financial loss and many people will not take up teaching at universities if the new pension scheme is introduced.

They also demanded a separate pay scale for university teachers and inclusion of professors in the pay grade equivalent to that of a senior secretary.

PROTESTS CONTINUE

Skipping classes and exams, Dhaka University teachers under the banner of Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) staged demonstrations for the third straight day yesterday.

Addressing a sit-in in front of the arts faculty building, the teachers rejected the finance minister's statement and a press release from the National Pension Authority regarding the universal pension system.

Prof Zeenat Huda, general secretary of DUTA, called upon the finance minister to sit down for talks.

"Why is the finance minister avoiding discussion?" she asked.

Boycotting administrative activities, staffers under the banner of Dhaka University Karmakarta Karmachari Oikya Parishad held a sit-in in front of the administrative building.

As a result, many former and current students of the university could not collect their mark sheets and certificates yesterday.

No classes and exams were held at BUET, Rajshahi, Jahangirnagar, Chittagong, Jagannath and other universities yesterday. The university authorities either kept the transport service suspended or significantly reduced trips to and from campuses.

Meanwhile, 107 university teachers under the banner of University Teachers' Network yesterday called for scrapping the "Prottay" pension scheme for public university teachers and urged the authorities concerned to implement a separate pay scale for them.

In a statement, the teachers' platform said that imposing a new pension scheme on the teachers without any discussion or consultation with the stakeholders is yet another "blatant display of the current government's arbitrary behaviour".