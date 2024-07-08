Univ teachers carry on strike

Academic and administrative activities at public universities across the country remain halted due to the indefinite strike by teachers, demanding the reinstatement of the teachers' pension scheme.

Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, secretary general of Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association (FBUTA) and president of Dhaka University Teachers Association, said they will continue their movement until their demands are met.

Besides, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, while talking to reporters at the secretariat yesterday, said the government is closely monitoring the ongoing movements of the university teachers against a new pension scheme.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said he has been in touch with the teachers but couldn't specify when a meeting would be held.

Meanwhile, Dhaka University Teachers Association, those at Jagannath University, Rajshahi University, Chittagong University, Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology and Comilla University, among many others, maintained their movement to press home their demand. They held sit-in programmes as part of their scheduled movement.

Teachers at these universities abstained from work, leading to a standstill situation.

Jagannath University teachers held a programme on the campus at 12:00pm.

Sheikh Mashrik Hasan, general secretary of the JnU Teachers' Association, said, "We want to return to our students. To protect the dignity and honour of teachers and save higher education in Bangladesh from destruction, we demand the withdrawal of the discriminatory pension notification."

At Chittagong University, teachers also held a sit-in on the university premises.

Teachers of 35 public universities have been refraining from work since Monday, demanding the reinstatement of the previous pension facilities instead of the newly introduced "Prottoy" scheme of the Universal Pension System.

Prof ABM Abu Noman, secretary of the CU Teachers' Association, said, "This scheme is harmful to university teachers. With this scheme, meritorious students won't be attracted to this profession. Eventually, the nation will suffer. If there is no positive decision for us, our agitation will intensify."

At Rajshahi University, Omor Faruq, general secretary of RUTA, said, "This pension scheme will place our next generation in a difficult situation. Our movement is not only for us but also for the next generation, who want to enter the teaching profession."

