‘United movement only way to free the country’

Dr Kamal Hossain cuts a cake at an event marking his 87th birthday at Jatiya Press Club yesterday. Photo: Star

There is no alternative to a united movement to free the country from the existing difficult situation, said eminent jurist and one of the architects of the country's constitution, Dr Kamal Hossain, yesterday.

Dr Kamal, also founder and emeritus president of Gonoforum, made the remark at an event held on the occasion of his 87th birth anniversary. Gonoforum organised the event at Jatiya Press Club.

"Let us all come forward and take a decision collectively to free the country from the existing difficult situation. We will unite people and continue our movement," he said.

"We learn from history that whenever we have started a united movement, we have overcome all kinds of difficult challenges," Dr Kamal said.

"Let us all -- who are present here and who aren't -- call for a united movement and take to the streets," he added.

Earlier, highlighting his vibrant life and works, speakers, including politicians and civil society leaders, said Dr Kamal is the lighthouse of the country's democracy.

Khaliquzzaman, adviser to Bangladesher Samajtantrik Dal, said Dr Kamal is the only politician in Bangladesh at present, under whose leadership the country's democracy can be restored.

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna said Dr Kamal is out and out a good and competent politician. "Such a politician like him is badly needed at present to free the country from the clutches of autocracy," he added.

Dr Kamal is not only the leader of Gonoforum but also the leader of the country's people, Manna also said.

Saiful Haq, president of Biplobi Workers Party, said Dr Kamal is part and parcel of the country's history.

"His role as a lawyer in the Agartala Conspiracy Case and as a constant companion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will make him memorable forever in the history of Bangladesh," he added.

Sharif Nurul Ambia, president of Bangladesh Jasod, also termed Dr Kamal the lighthouse of the country's democracy.

However, he posed the question -- why Gonoforum did not get any success in politics.

Junaid Saki, chief coordinator of Gonosonghoti Andolon, lauded Dr Kamal, saying despite being a part of the ruling party's politics, Dr Kamal was always on the side of the common people and the oppressed.

Bodiul Alam Mojumder, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik, said Dr Kamal was a lawyer for the masses. He was the symbol of hope and inspiration in times of danger.

A cake was cut at the end of the programme to celebrate Dr Kamal's birthday.