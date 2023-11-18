Unite to stop ongoing conflicts

Hasina urges global community

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said it is time for all to unite as one and demand the end of the conflict going on in Palestine.

"Here, I express my profound concern at the tragic, inhuman existence of the helpless Palestinians in the face of merciless carnage. It is time for all of us to unite as one world and demand an end to the conflict," she said.

The prime minister made the call while addressing the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit 2023, which is hosted by India on a virtual platform, from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

She said that the theme of the summit, "Together for Everyone's Growth with Everyone's Trust" is most timely as it flags the pressing issue the world faces today, namely, "trust deficit."

"It is the trust deficit among nations and lack of respect for international law that has led to the ongoing war in Europe and the carnage in Palestine," she said.

"Our world is plagued with unbearable poverty, undesirable inequality, intolerable terrorism, and the catastrophic threat of climate change," she said.

In addition, she said, there have now appeared sanctions and counter-sanctions, with new challenges and increasing hardship for the people of the Global South.

"In this critical time, the world must unite as one and strengthen 'Everyone's Trust' to achieve 'Everyone's Growth'," she said.

The PM opined that the Global South is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping our future although it is often vulnerable to various socio-economic challenges.

She mentioned that Bangladesh stands ready to share with the Global South its experiences in achieving food security, free housing, community healthcare, women's empowerment, and climate adaptation.

The Inaugural Leaders' Session was chaired by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.