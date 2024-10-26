Unite to remove president, scrap 1972 constitution

Jatiya Nagorik Committee urges political parties

Leaders of the Jatiya Nagorik Committee yesterday urged political parties to unite and take to the streets to remove President Mohammed Shahabuddin and scrap the 1972 Constitution, instead of getting divided on these issues.

"Let us unite in the view of the student and public uprising and work together to remove the president," Nasiruddin Patwari, convener of the platform, said at a rally. "Leave the roundtable and come to the streets. Let's come together once again to build a second republic," he added.

A group of former student leaders, activists, lawyers, journalists, and social media influencers gathered for a discussion at the rally in the capital's Lalbagh area.

Nasiruddin said, "Shahabuddin -- who was appointed by Sheikh Hasina -- is conspiring inside Bangabhaban to destabilise the country. He can no longer remain in office."

"Political parties were standing with the students and public on August 5. But now, you have introduced the politics of division by bringing the election issue to the forefront. Stop the charade and join the call to remove the president without creating division," he added.

Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the committee, said the president has betrayed the people while holding the office. Therefore, political parties must act quickly and agree on his removal, he said.

"Without unity, we will fall into the trap of Hasina's associates who are conspiring against us," he said.

He also said the administrators and teachers who supported the Chhatra League must be brought to trial.

Akhtar further said, "The 1972 constitution that brought us fascist Hasina and 'Mujibism' will not be tolerated for a moment by the country's people. This constitution must be scrapped, and the country must be governed by a new proclamation."

Family members of those who died and got injured during the movement called for justice at the rally.