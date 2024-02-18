Unite to protect dignity of Language Movement

Ganoforum leaders tell discussion

The nation must unite to protect the dignity of Language Movement, said leaders of Ganoforum at a programme yesterday.

Within the Language Movement there was demand for secularism and freedom from exploitation, but sadly, that achievement has been largely stripped away today, they said.

The Ganoforum leaders made the remarks in a discussion marking the International Mother Language Day held at Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia Hall of Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka yesterday afternoon.

Speaking as chief guest, Ganoforum's emeritus president Dr Kamal Hossain said, "The Language Martyrs' Day has been established as the International Mother Language Day in continuation of what we have established in exchange for blood for the state language."

"We must stand united to preserve the dignity of the Language Movement,'' he added.

Abdul Latif Masum, former vice-chancellor of Patuakhali Science and Technology University, said, "In the last 17 years, the spirit of Language Movement and our independence has been lost in the country. We have to revive it."

Ganoforum general secretary Mizanur Rahman said, "During the Pakistan regime, our voting rights were stripped off as we were deprived of state power even after winning the elections. That was why we had to fight for our liberation. But today, we can see an Awami League vs Awami League election is being held in the name of national polls, while thousands of people are being kept in jail. We have to fight again."