Unified ministry key to transform education system

Speakers tell discussion

To ensure a seamless transformation across primary, secondary, and higher education, a unified ministry should lead the entire process instead of two separate ones, speakers said at a discussion yesterday.

The remarks came during a press briefing on "Seamless Transformation in Education to Eliminate Disparities: The Context of Bangladesh," organised by a platform called "Non-government Education Family" at the CIRDAP auditorium, under the initiative of Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE).

CAMPE also recommended that students not be divided into science, humanities, and business studies subjects in the ninth grade, as it creates inequalities in education and society.

Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of CAMPE, presented a policy paper at the programme.

"The transformation in education is no longer just about creating a curriculum or printing new textbooks. It must involve preparing materials aligned with teaching-learning methods, developing evaluation processes, and making planned changes in the implementation of the curriculum," she said.

Speakers also recommended establishing a National Education Transformation Commission based on global experiences, research findings, and expert input.

They added that foreign experts could be consulted for guidance.

The policy brief proposed significant reforms at five levels -- pre-primary, primary, secondary and higher secondary, higher education, and education administration, management, and investment.

Speakers also suggested restructuring the University Grants Commission.

BRAC University's Emeritus Professor Manzoor Ahmed said a permanent education commission was included in the 2010 policy, but the previous government did not pursue it.

He emphasised the need for it now, stressing that current measures must be legally transformed into permanent solutions.

The speakers also called for establishing a comprehensive national teacher development framework to ensure sustainable development for quality teachers.

Rasheda K Choudhury pointed to confusion arising from decisions such as the cancellation of postponed HSC exams at the demand of a few candidates, the sudden reversion to the 2012 curriculum, and the establishment of a coordination committee for textbook revisions, which was later cancelled.

To ensure and sustain transformation in education, they demanded an investment of at least four percent of GDP.