UNHRC adopts resolution for Rohingya return

The United Nations Human Rights Council yesterday unanimously adopted a resolution emphasising on sustainable solution to the Rohingya crisis through their repatriation by creating a congenial environment in Myanmar's Rakhine and ensuring justice and accountability for them.

The resolution was adopted during the ongoing 56th session of the council in Geneva, according to a statement issued by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN Office and other international organisations in Geneva.

The statement says Bangladesh took the initiative for the resolution titled "The situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar" and it was placed on behalf of all member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The resolution was adopted following intense and long discussion.

Shanchita Haque, acting permanent representative of the Bangladesh mission, said with limited resources and different challenges, it is not possible for Bangladesh to give shelter to the huge number of Rohingyas for an indefinite period.

"The international community should support Bangladesh in the repatriation by realising the importance of the causes of Bangladesh's concerns," she added.

She emphasised on the start of sustainable and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingyas by creating a congenial environment in Rakhine

The UN in the resolution expressed deep concern over recent violence against the Rohingyas in Rakhine, their displacements, and forceful inclusion in Myanmar's armed forces, says the statement.

It also called on all parties in conflict in Myanmar to ensure protection and safety of Rohingyas.

It further expressed concern over the damage to property and people in neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, due to ongoing conflict in Myanmar, and called on Myanmar to take necessary steps to maintain stability along its borders.