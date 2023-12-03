UNHCR appeals for search and rescue

The UN Refugee Agency fears that many Rohingyas may die as at least two overcrowded boats are now aimlessly drifting in the Andaman Sea after engine failures.

The two boats are carrying around 400 individuals amid unpredictable weather conditions with possibility of cyclones in the coming days, said a UNHCR statement yesterday.

UNHCR expressed concerns that food and water may run out soon amid a significant risk of fatalities if the people are not rescued and disembarked to safety.

"In line with the principle of non-refoulement, international obligations under the Laws of the Sea and longstanding maritime traditions, the duty to rescue persons in distress and in need of rescue at sea must be upheld, irrespective of their nationality or legal status," it said.

UNHCR and partners stand ready to provide any necessary humanitarian assistance, it also said, reiterating its call for a comprehensive regional response to address these perilous maritime movements.