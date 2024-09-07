UNGA adopts resolution declaring July 6 as 'World Rural Development Day'

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)today unanimously adopted a resolution proclaiming July 6 every year as the "World Rural Development Day".

Bangladesh initiated the resolution and a core group comprising of Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Peru, the Philippines and Thailand tabled it at the plenary of the 78th session of UNGA.

At least 30 countries co-sponsored the resolution, which was adopted by consensus by the member states of the UN, without any voting, according to a statement of the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

This is the first UNGA resolution steered by Bangladesh after the interim government assumed power, which marks its commitment to cater to the needs of those who are in need by ensuring equal access to opportunities in all areas of the SDGs.

July 6 has been chosen as the World Rural Development Day in commemoration of the date of establishment of the "Center for Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP)" on July 6, 1979, as a recognition of the organisation's assistance role in sustainable rural development endeavors in its member states in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York, who presented the resolution before the UNGA, underscored the importance of sustainable and inclusive rural development in attaining the SDGs by 2030.

The areas he highlighted include poverty alleviation, food production, socio-economic development, ecosystem restoration and improved livelihoods.