Unfit vehicles won't be allowed on highways: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today said plying of unfit vehicles will not be allowed on highways to maintain discipline and prevent accidents during Eid journey.

The IGP was talking to journalists while visiting traffic management on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

He said law enforcement agencies, including Rab, Highway Police, Industrial Police, Railway Police, River Police, APBN and District Police are working together to make the Eid journey of homebound people comfortable.