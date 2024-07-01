Unfit vehicles, brick kilns behind air pollution: minister

LGRD Minister Tazul Islam yesterday told parliament that the main causes of air pollution are unfit vehicles, black smoke emitted from factories and brick kilns, and dust pollution caused by urbanisation.

The minister said this while responding to a tabled question of ruling Awami League MP Mohammad Sayeed Khokon.

He also said the impact of methane gas emitted from landfills on air pollution is not serious.

However, modern technology-based sanitary landfills and waste-to-energy projects have been planned to control methane gas emissions, he added.