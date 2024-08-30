Unease in Teknaf as fighting rages on in Rakhine

People of Teknaf have been passing sleepless nights due to loud sounds of explosions across the border over the last three days as the fighting between Arakan Army and Myanmar junta troops intensified, sparking fears of a fresh Rohingya influx.

The fighting was going on in and around Maungdaw township in Rakhine state, across the border from Subrang union in Teknaf as of filing this report around 8:00pm yesterday.

Locals heard sounds of fighter jets and helicopters.

This area is populated predominantly by Rohingyas, who have recently been facing brutal crackdown by the Arakan Army, said Rohingyas in refugee camps in Bangladesh.

A drone attack that killed around 200 Rohingyas drew the attention of the international community. It could not be determined whether the Arakan Army or the Myanmar junta troops carried out the attack, according to Human Rights Watch.

Rohingyas alleged that both groups are using them as human shields.

"Apart from the continuous sound of mortar shells, we today [Thursday] heard loud sounds that we didn't hear before," said Anwar Foysal of Nayapara village under Sabrang union.

"We are frightened by the sounds."

Noor Hossain, chairman of Sabrang Union Parishad, told this newspaper yesterday evening that they first heard such sounds on Tuesday night.

He added that Rohingyas could enter Bangladesh from Rakhine state if this situation prevails for a long time.

"It feels like fighter jets of Myanmar were flying above our heads," said Gias Uddin, a journalist of Teknaf.

It could be a massacre if mistakenly a bomb from those fighter jets land in Teknaf area, he said.

Kefayet Ullah, a young Rohingya leader of Ukhiya camp, said tortured by the Arakan Army and military junta troops, Rohingyas are coming to the camps of Cox's Bazar from Myanmar every night.

Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of 2 Border Guard Battalion in Teknaf, said they remain vigilant along the border to prevent any kind of trespassing.

Boats carrying Rohingyas were sent back by the BGB personnel from the Naf river, he added.

However, around 10,000 fled to Bangladesh recently facing the atrocities from both groups, said an official of Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, seeking anonymity.

Locals of Teknaf fear a fresh influx of Rohingyas as fierce fighting has been going on the other side of the border over the last few days.