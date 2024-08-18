UNDP reaffirms full support to interim government

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to support the emerging national priorities of the interim government in Bangladesh.

"Please count on our global and regional networks and expertise in areas such as economic recovery and strengthening of institutions of governance to support Bangladesh in this period of critical transition," UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said in a letter to Chief Adviser Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus on Friday.

"On behalf of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), I wish to warmly congratulate you on your appointment as the Hon'ble Chief Adviser of the interim Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," Steiner said.

"I wish you and the Advisory Council every success as you guide your nation through a peaceful, just and democratic transition, towards a more inclusive and prosperous future for all people of Bangladesh," he added.

As a friend, Steiner wished Prof Yunus well on every step along the way, stating excitement on his important role.

"Please count on our full support in particular on the ground through our UNDP Country Office in Bangladesh, headed by Stefan Liller," he further said.