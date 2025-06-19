UNDP pledges $18.5m to support fair election

The United Nations Development Programme has announced $18.53 million in support of a project aimed at ensuring a fair and democratic process in the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election.

Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed shared this information yesterday to the reporters at the EC's headquarter in the capital.

Earlier around 3:00pm, the Australian High Commission in Bangladesh and UNDP signed a Memorandum of Understanding as part of development partners' cooperation under the UNDP-implemented project "The BALLOT".

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller, and Australian High Commissioner Susan Ryle were present at the event.

Susan Ryle said, "Australia and Bangladesh are close friends and partners, and we welcome the opportunity to work with Bangladesh as it moves towards free, fair, and democratic elections."

"Recently, we invited five officials from the Reform Commission to Australia so they could receive training and gain insights into different processes of voter registration and the issuance of national identity cards. Today, we are pleased to contribute nearly $2 million in direct support to the Bangladesh Election Commission's 'The BALLOT' project," she added.

"This project, implemented in partnership with the UN, UNDP, UNESCO, and UN Women, will help ensure transparency, increased participation, and sustainable institutional reform as Bangladesh transitions toward an elected government. We are proud to play a small part at this important moment in Bangladesh's history," she also said.

Stefan Liller said, "Shortly after the current EC was formed last year, it reached out to the UN seeking support in preparing for the upcoming election. In response, the UN deployed a 'Needs Assessment Mission' which visited Bangladesh in January this year, held meetings with various stakeholders, and worked to define the scope of technical assistance the UN could provide. These recommendations have been shaped into a project known as 'The BALLOT Project'. The Bangladesh government approved this project and the UN, EC, and the Economic Relations Division are working together on it. Australia is the first country to come forward with a commitment from its government and taxpayers."

Akhtar Ahmed said there are 16 components for the election, and UNDP has been in discussions regarding financing these components.

He added, "The project will run until December 31, 2027. Under this project, activities such as capacity building, awareness, training, and institutional framework -- covering a total of 16 components -- will be carried out"