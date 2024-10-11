Under water for over a month

Waterlogging woes worsen in more than hundred Khulna villages as 54 out of 75 sluice gates remain out of order

At least 54 of the total 75 sluice gates constructed on 11 rivers flowing through Khulna have long been non-operational due to lack of maintenance. As such, the accumulated rainwater is not being drained out properly, leaving vast areas across three upazilas submerged. Photo: Habibur Rahman

The homestead of Rahman Sheikh, a farmer of Gutudia village in Khulna's Dumuria upazila, has been submerged for the past 45 days.

He also has faced a loss of Tk 3.30 lakh as his aman paddy and vegetables on eight bighas of land got damaged due to waterlogging.

Around 775 families in the village have been facing similar ordeals.

Not just this village, over a hundred villages under Dumuria, Phultala, and Batiaghata upazilas of Khulna have gotten submerged following heavy rains this monsoon.

Dumuria upazila, the largest in Khulna, has been the most affected due to the persistent waterlogging. Of the 237 villages in the upazila, 104 have been inundated for long.

Local fish farmers said fish worth Tk 75 crore were washed away and crops on 1,045 hectares of land got damaged due to the prevailing situation following heavy rains in August and September this year.

According to fisheries department, at least 80 percent of the 26,570 fish enclosures and 5,630 ponds in Dumuria upazila have been affected.

A total of 510 mm rainfall was recorded in the region in September alone.

Meanwhile, to make the matter worse, 54 of the total 75 sluice gates constructed on 11 rivers flowing through the region have long been non-operational due to lack of maintenance.

As such, the accumulated rainwater is not being drained out properly, leaving vast areas across three upazilas submerged.

With the homes, roads, and croplands under water, around half a million residents of the affected villages have been facing severe hardships.

According to Bangladesh Water Development Board, 75 sluice gates were constructed to control water flow of 11 rivers flowing through the region comprising the three upazilas.

Of those, 23 are now completely out of order, 20 are clogged with silt, and 11 are hardly operational. The remaining 21, while functional, have had their capacity severely diminished by excessive waterlogging in the area.

Debashis Biswas of Rangpur village in Dumuria said, "The water did not recede by a single inch over the past 15 days. The 10 sluice gates on Soilmari river in the upazila cannot drain out the water as those have been clogged by silt for a long time."

ABM Shafiqul Islam, president of Khulna Water Committee, called for implementing an integrated plan to mitigate permanent waterlogging in at least eight upazilas in Khulna, Jashore, and Satkhira districts.

Contacted, Abdur Rahman Tazkia, executive engineer of BWDB (Khulna division-1), said, "We are trying to clear silt from some of the sluice gates to turn those functional, which will improve the situation."