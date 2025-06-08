Under-construction embankment collapses in Kurigram

Repairs yet to begin 2 weeks on

A 12-metre stretch of an under-construction embankment along the Dudhkumar river at Islampur village under Kurigram's Bhurungamari upazila has yet to be repaired after it collapsed two weeks ago, leaving local residents at risk of further erosion in monsoon.

The collapse occurred before the Tk 10-crore river protection project was completed, raising concerns about the quality of the work.

"Part of the under-construction embankment gave way even after it rained sparsely. When the river will swell up following heavy downpour in monsoon and exacerbate erosion along the banks, what will happen to us?" asked Atiar Rahman, a local resident.

Local farmer Soleman Munsi echoed him.

Photo: Star

Bangladesh Water Development Board had awarded the construction work for the 500-metre embankment to Dhaka-based firm TIPVL-ZI JV. The project started in 2022 and was supposed to be completed by 2023, but remains unfinished even after two deadline extensions.

Locals alleged that sand mined from the riverbank areas was used improperly in making the concrete blocks for the embankment, adding that the blocks were also not placed correctly.

They expressed concern that the embankment may collapse further if left unrepaired.

Ariful Islam, project manager of the construction firm, however, refuted the allegations.

"We collected sand from 200 metres away, following regulations. Around 95 percent of the work is done. The collapse happened due to rain, and we plan to start repairs soon after Eid. Concrete blocks needed for repairs have already been prepared," he said.

Rakibul Hasan, executive engineer of BWDB in Kurigram, said the contractor has been asked to repair the damaged section of the embankment. "As the project is still under construction, any damage occurring now is the contractor's responsibility," he said.