Unclean hospital premises escalate risk for patients

An acute lack of cleanliness on the premises of many hospitals, especially the government-run ones, has been raising the risk of dengue infection.

It is mandatory for all hospitals to keep the premises clean in a bid to control the Aedes mosquito population.

However, visiting a number of hospitals -- including Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute, National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedic Rehabilitation, National Institute of Ophthalmology, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, and Mugda Medical College Hospital, the scenario witnessed by these correspondents paints a grim picture.

Small plastic containers with rainwater accumulated in them, which provide an ideal breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes, were seen in almost all hospital premises.

Moreover, in some hospitals, dengue patients were seen being treated without keeping them inside mosquito nets.

Entomologist Manzur A Chowdhury said, "Maintaining clean hospital premises and keeping dengue patients inside mosquito nets are very important, as Aedes mosquitoes can bite an infected person and thereby become a vector for the virus to spread among healthy individuals."

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), at least 199 dengue patients died, while 40,405 others were hospitalised this year till yesterday morning.

Nusrat Nahid, mother of a child patient at Shishu Hospital, said mosquitoes were found at the dengue ward even during the daytime.

Some nurses of the hospital acknowledged it.

"We advise patients to keep the windows shut. We do not allow spraying mosquito repellent inside the ward as it is harmful for children," said a nurse of the dengue ward.

Many patients in different hospitals complained that they saw no activity of the city corporations to control Aedes mosquitoes.

Contacted, Abdul Hakim, public relations officer of Shishu Hospital, said, "Our ward masters are clearly instructed to maintain cleanliness in and outside the hospital. Steps will be taken if any negligence is found in this regard."

Prof Saifur Rahman, director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, said they are trying their best to ensure cleanliness.

Dr Satyajit Kumar Saha, director of Mugda Medical College Hospital, stressed for robust anti-mosquito campaigns and community clean-up efforts by authorities concerned as well as city residents.

He, however, said the city corporation has been less supportive to ensure cleanliness at the hospital this year compared to the previous year.

Mosquito nets have been provided to every bed, and they are monitored constantly, he added.

Dr Saha further said common dengue symptoms have been different this year, with patients experiencing mild fever (99-100°F), vomiting, and diarrhoea instead of high fever and headache.

People showing these symptoms, as well as severe symptoms such as abdominal pain, excessive vomiting, bleeding, or breathing difficulties, should seek immediate hospitalisation, he added.