UNB Chairman Amanullah Khan no more

Amanullah Khan, founding chairman of United News of Bangladesh (UNB), passed away yesterday. He was 80.

Amanullah, also the chairman of Cosmos Group of Companies, breathed his last around 5:00pm in the capital's United Hospital while undergoing treatment there.

He left behind his wife, brothers, close relatives and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after the Juma prayers today at Gulshan Azad Mosque. He will be laid to rest at the Banani Graveyard.

Khan was a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh, having qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan in 1969.

He was the founder chairman of UNB, the country's leading news agency established in 1988 with the Associated Press as its principal partner in news exchange.

Khan was also chairman of Cosmos Printing and Publishing Limited and the Dhaka Courier, the oldest surviving English newsweekly of Bangladesh.