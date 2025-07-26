Unabated coal dumping in Jashore’s Abhaynagar poses health risks to students, locals

Locals particularly students from an educational institution in Jashore's Abhaynagar upazila are facing environmental hazards as large-scale coal dumping continues unabated there, reportedly in violation of administrative directives.

Locals allege that a massive coal dumping yard has been set up adjacent to the Jashore-Khulna highway, directly in front of Darul Quran Madrasa and a mosque in Ward-1 of Naoapara Municipality.

To facilitate open dumping, coal is reportedly being spread across the area, a practice that has continued for an extended period.

Residents of the Gachaipara area fear the constant dust and soil pollution pose serious risks to public health and the environment.

"We want relief from this situation," said Mobarok Hossain, a local resident. "A massive coal dumping has been set up next to an educational institution, causing dust to enter classrooms and affecting students' health. Many are falling ill due to the polluted environment."

A written complaint has been submitted to the Jashore Deputy Commissioner and the Department of Environment (DoE), demanding immediate intervention. However, locals allege that no administrative action has been taken so far.

Assistant Director of the Department of Environment in Jashore, Esdadul Haque, said, legal action will be taken against the landowner and the coal owner organisation upon receipt of the locals' application.

The upazila administration had earlier directed the coal dumping site to cease operations and obtain clearance from the Department of Environment within seven days or face legal consequences, confirmed Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Abhynagor Partho Protin Shil.

However, despite the order, the coal dumping has reportedly expanded further, and new signboards have been installed at the site.

This has alarmed conscious locals, who alleged that the landowner is proceeding with the project by ignoring legal directives.

The dumping site, operating under the name of M/S IRS International Limited, is owned by Abdur Rahim.

When contacted, Abdur Rahim confirmed he has been directed to submit the certificate from the Department of Environment within 7 days.

"I am trying to collect the certificate," he said.