UN voices concern over arrest spree in Bangladesh

The UN yesterday said it has expressed concern over the large number of people arrested in Bangladesh recently.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said this at a press briefing in response to a reporter saying that BNP did not participate in the Election Commission's dialogue even though the party was demanding fair elections.

"Well, I can't speak to why, I mean, I don't have the details. I can't speak to why one party did not attend the dialogue. What I can tell you is that we very much hope for a fair and free elections in Bangladesh, free of violence. And as we said, we've expressed our concern about the large number of people who've been arrested," he replied.

The EC decided to hold the dialogue at a time when the ongoing political crisis had taken a turn for the worse, and there were expectations that it would play a constructive role in addressing the key concerns raised by the major political parties.

However, around a third of the parties invited, including the BNP, did not attend the talks.