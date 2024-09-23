UN to support election and police reforms

UN resident coordinator tells chief adviser

The United Nations will support Bangladesh in a wide range of areas, including police and election reforms, as the interim government rolls out major restructuring of the country's institutions, the UN's resident coordinator said yesterday.

The chief of UN in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at his Tejgaon office where they discussed reforms, corruption, floods, Rohingya crisis, and the UN-led investigation on the July-August carnage.

Lewis expressed her support for the reform initiatives undertaken by the interim government and thanked Prof Yunus "for taking up the extraordinary role" as the head of the post-revolution administration.

She enquired about the reforms in the security forces, including police administration. The chief adviser said the government has made police reform a top priority.

The chief adviser said the government was also committed to setting up an integrated national IT system, which will ease hassles and cut corruption in the country.

He said the government has also formed a commission to make major reform in the electoral system so that free and fair voting can be held.

Lewis said the UN-led investigation team has already started working on the murders and mayhem committed during July and August.