UN rights chief Volker Türk in Dhaka, will hold high-level meetings

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk today began his two-day visit to Dhaka to discuss human rights issues.

Toufique Hasan, director general (UN) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this morning.

Türk is scheduled to hold a number of meetings with senior officials and civil society representatives, among others.

During his visit, the high commissioner will meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, said the UN office in Dhaka.

The UN rights chief will meet a number of advisers for different ministries, the army chief and the heads of several reform commissions.

Türk will also make an address at the University of Dhaka, where he will meet students involved in the recent movement.

He will hold meetings with UN agencies and members of diplomatic missions in Bangladesh.

The high commissioner will hold a news conference in Dhaka at the end of his mission tomorrow.