UN rep stresses journos’ safety

The safety and wellbeing of journalists anywhere in the world is of critical importance, especially for any country like Bangladesh that is going through a transition, said UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric yesterday.

"It is important that journalists be allowed to do their work and that those who commit violence against journalists be held to account," he said in a briefing in New York.

Dujarric's comment came while he was responding to a query on the attacks on East West Media Group, owned by the Bashundhara Group, in Dhaka.

The journalist asked Dujarric's for comment, mentioning that journalists are suffering from insecurity since newspaper offices of East West Media Group were attacked and vandalised on Monday afternoon, because the criminals involved in the incident have not been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, local journalists in Bagerhat held a protest rally and human chain in front of the district press club around 11:00am yesterday, condemning the recent attacks and vandalism targeting the East-West Media Group and other media houses.

The event was presided over by Bishnu Prasad Chakraborty, vice-president of Bagerhat Press Club and Bagerhat correspondent for the daily Kaler Kantho. Several noted journalists in the district also addressed the event.

Speakers at the event stressed the vital role of media in exposing societal issues and contributing to national development.

They also said the media is not an enemy of the people, rather it serves as a mirror to reflect the flaws in the society.

They called for strict legal action against those responsible for the attacks.

On August 19, miscreants launched an attack on the East West Media Group Complex in Dhaka, which houses Kaler Kantho, Bangladesh Pratidin, Daily Sun, Banglanews24.com, News24 TV, T Sports TV, and Radio Capital.