UN reiterates call for accountability for killings during uprising

UN Secretary General Spokesman Stephane Dujarric. File photo/AFP

The United Nations has reiterated its call for accountability for the recent violence, loss of life and human rights violations in Bangladesh.

"We've been speaking about accountability since the beginning of this particular crisis," Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric said while responding to a question at a regular briefing in New York yesterday.The spokesperson said UN Chief Antonio Guterres has written a congratulatory letter to Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

In the letter, the secretary-general welcomed efforts to restore calm and organise parliamentary elections in Bangladesh.

