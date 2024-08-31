UN receives instrument of accession to international convention on enforced disappearance

Bangladesh yesterday officially acceded to the International Convention for Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

The Instrument of Accession to the International Convention for Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED) has been officially deposited today to the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), who is the depository of all multilateral treaties.

Ambassador Muhammad A Muhith, the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, handed over the copy of the instrument to David K Nanopoulos, chief of the Treaty Section at the UN, who received the copy on behalf of the Secretary General.

During the handover, Ambassador Muhith stated that the current interim government in Bangladesh, led by Prof Muhammad Yunus, is deeply committed to upholding all human rights and fundamental freedoms of the country's people.

"The government's commitment is aptly demonstrated in the fact that, within 20 days of installation, the government completed all internal procedures for accession to this important human rights treaty," he said.

Nanopoulos congratulated Bangladesh on this historic occasion and appreciated Bangladesh's commitment to the multilateral treaty framework.

He informed that the UN will immediately issue all necessary notifications on Bangladesh's accession to the ICPPED.

"The instrument has been deposited on a very special day, on August 30, which is observed globally as the International Day for Victims of Enforced Disappearance. Our action today manifests our solidarity to the countless victims who have been subjected to such heinous crimes and their families," added Ambassador Muhith while handing over the instrument to the UN.

With the handover of the Instrument of Accession, Bangladesh has now completed all procedures for becoming the 76th party to ICPPED.

According to the provision of the convention, it will enter into force for Bangladesh on September 29, on the thirtieth day after the date of the deposit of the instrument of accession.