UN to provide 'technical support' to all reform commissions: Iftekharuzzaman

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights will provide "technical support" if needed to the reform commissions formed by the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, currently visiting Bangladesh, expressed this commitment during a meeting with the heads of the reform commissions at a hotel in the capital this morning.

After the meeting, Iftekharuzzaman, chief of the Reform Commission for the Anti-Corruption Commission, said this while replying to a query from a reporter.

Iftekharuzzaman, also the executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), added that the UN is interested in offering logistical support and that the high commissioner emphasised the importance of an inclusive society.

He also shared some details of the discussion with the heads of reform commissions, which was focused on building an equitable society.

The meeting underscored the importance of vigilance in addressing risks to establishing a non-communal society rooted in equal rights and embracing diversity in terms of religion, ethnicity, gender, and race.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk arrived in Dhaka yesterday for a two-day visit.