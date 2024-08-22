UN preliminary probe team arrives today

Expected to discuss detailed terms and conditions for probing human rights violations between July 1 and August 15

A team of UN experts is set to arrive in Dhaka today to set a framework for the fact-finding mission that is expected to probe the "atrocities" committed during the unrest that toppled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

They are expected to discuss detailed terms and conditions for investigating all the human rights violations that took place between July 1 and August 15, a UN official based in Dhaka told The Daily Star.

"This is the primary UN team of experts before the UN fact-finding mission comes and investigates [the atrocities]. We are expecting to sign an agreement of framework for the probe," a UN official based in Dhaka told this correspondent yesterday.

The delegation will stay here for at least a week and meet the civil society groups, victims of human rights violations, students and government officials and any other actors concerned, the official added.

Foreign ministry officials also confirmed the arrival of the three-member UN team.

According to a primary report of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights published on August 16, between July 16 and August 11, 650 people were killed in Bangladesh during the student-led protests and after the fall of the Awami League regime on August 5.

Of these, nearly 400 deaths were reported from July 16 to August 4, while around 250 people were reportedly killed following the ouster of the AL-led government on August 5 and 6, says the report.

The reported death toll is likely an underestimation, as information collection has been hindered by restrictions on movement due to the curfew and the internet shutdown, it says.

The report further says that the number of reported killings in revenge attacks since August 5 still remains to be determined. Those killed include protesters, bystanders, journalists covering the events and a number of members of the security forces, the OHCHR said.

Thousands of protesters and bystanders have been injured, with hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of patients. The majority of deaths and injuries have been attributed to the security forces and the student wing affiliated with the Awami League.