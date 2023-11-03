UN Peacekeeping Missions: Armed Forces earned Tk 27,941cr in 23 yrs

Bangladesh Armed Forces have earned a total Tk 27,941 crore by participating in different UN peacekeeping missions abroad in the 23 fiscal years since 2000-01.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, who is in charge of the defence ministry in parliament, gave the figures in the House yesterday while replying to a tabled question of ruling Awami League MP Habibur Rahman from Bogura-5.

Habibur Rahman wanted to know about the amount of foreign currencies the Armed Forces of Bangladesh have earned so far through participating in the peacekeeping missions and how much foreign remittances the government has received.

In the scripted answer, Anisul informed the House that the average income through participating in the peacekeeping mission has been Tk 1214 crore.