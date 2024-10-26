UN missions: Those guilty of violating rights won’t be picked

Army chief tells UN peacekeeping officials

Any member of the armed forces with records of proven human rights violations while in the Rapid Action Battalion on deputation will not be selected for UN peacekeeping missions, army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with key officials related to UN Peacekeeping at the headquarters of the world body in New York, according to a press release by the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

The army chief returned to Bangladesh yesterday after a visit to the United States and Canada.

During his trip, he met with Donald Lu, US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs. He briefed Lu about the overall security situation in Bangladesh and the various activities of the army with government support.

General Waker met with senior military and civilian officials from the US and Canada, the release said.

On October 17, he held bilateral meetings at the UN headquarters with Jean Pierre Lacroix, under-secretary-general for the Department of Peace Operations; Atul Khare, under-secretary-general for the Department of Operational Support; and Ilze Brands Kehris, assistant secretary-general for human rights.

He also met with General Jai Menon, director of the Office for Peacekeeping Strategic Partnerships.

These meetings highlighted the vital contributions of Bangladeshi peacekeepers, especially those from the armed forces, the ISPR said. The army chief stressed the importance of increasing Bangladeshi participation in UN missions and improving representation at the policymaking and command levels.

He discussed the ongoing activities of the Bangladesh Army in alignment with the interim government's directives, focusing on the current national situation.

The army chief underscored the government's efforts to enhance socio-economic conditions and peace in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. The discussions also covered critical topics such as training exchanges on peacekeeping between participating countries and improving operational capabilities.

On October 22, he met with General Randy A George, chief of staff of the US Army, at the Pentagon. Their dialogue centred on mutual interests, including UN peacekeeping missions, training support, bilateral relations, regional security cooperation, and post-disaster humanitarian assistance. This meeting also included the US army chief's foreign policy adviser.

General Waker met Dr Ely Ratner, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security, where they explored strengthening ties between countries in the region and the Bangladesh Army. High-ranking officials from the National Security Council, including Lindsey W Ford, special assistant to the US president, were also present.

In Canada, the army chief discussed visa facilitation for Bangladeshi students and military personnel in a meeting with Lt Gen Stephen Kelsey, vice chief of the Canadian Defence Staff.

Gen Waker emphasised enhancing cooperation in defence, particularly trainee exchanges among military institutions.