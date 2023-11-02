UN missions: Armed Forces earned Tk 27,941cr in 23 yrs

Bangladesh Armed Forces earned Tk 27,941 crore in 23 fiscal years starting from 2000-2001 from peacekeeping missions abroad.

Law Minister Anisul Huq who is in-charge of the Defence Ministry in parliament said this at the Jatiya Sangsad.

He was replying to a query from ruling Awami League lawmaker Habibur Rahman from Bogura-5 constituency.

In his question, Habibur Rahman wanted to know how much foreign currency the Armed Forces earned so far through their participation in the peacekeeping missions and how much foreign remittance the government has received.

In the scripted answer, Minister Anisul Huq informed the House that the average annual income from peacekeeping missions is Tk 1,214 crore.

The question-answer session of today's parliament sitting was tabled with Deputy Speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku in the chair.