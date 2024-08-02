UN free to probe any incident of violence: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the United Nations and any country can send their experts to Bangladesh for proper investigation into every incidents of the recent violence.

"I want all incidents to be investigated because it should found out what was behind those incidents and how those happened. I have appealed to the United Nations to send their experts. If any other country wants, they can send their experts also," she said.

The premier was speaking at a programme, organised by Bangladesh Krishak League at the capital's Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh, marking the National Mourning Day.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, said, "We will have to take action against the culprits no matter who they are."

She said her government has attained the status of a developing country for Bangladesh.

"But the image of Bangladesh is being tarnished abroad by carrying out false propaganda and such militant activities. I am leaving it to the people to judge it."

The PM said her government has built the country following the ideals of the father of the nation, but the infrastructures were destroyed and people were killed.

"They [the perpetrators] would be tried one day. This is why I want those incidents to be investigated and a fair trial be held," she said.

Hasina said not a single militant incident occurred after the Holey Artisan attack in Bangladesh due to the vigilance of the law enforcement agencies.

"But today they showed the ugly teeth of militancy under the cover of the quota reform movement," she said.

The PM said there should be no place for militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh

Talking about Jamaat-Shibir, she said the main strength of the militants is Jamaat-e Islami and its student front Islami Chhatra Shibir.

"They [Jamaat-Shibir] will be banned under clause-18 of the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009 so that they don't have any social dignity."

She said Jamaat-Shibir would try to carry out destructive activities again as militants. "At that time, all will have to try to resist them and save the people. All will have to do it unitedly."

She called upon the people to remain vigilant against any such incident.

Hasina questioned the rationale for continuing the quota reform protests by students despite all their demands being already fulfilled.

She criticised a section of intellectuals for supporting the demonstrations.

"Many of our knowleagble personalities, dignitaries and intellectuals continue giving their support to this movement. What support are they giving? The demand has already been fulfilled completely."

At the outset of the programme, a one-minute silence was observed in memory of the departed souls of Bangabanddhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of the August 15, 1975 carnage.

A special prayer was also conducted seeking salvation of the departed souls of the martyrs of the August 15 carnage and those killed in the recent violence.