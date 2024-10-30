Bangladesh
Wed Oct 30, 2024 07:15 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 30, 2024 07:19 PM

UN fact-finding team to submit report on July killings by early December

The United Nations Fact-Finding Mission, formed to investigate atrocities committed during the anti-discrimination student movement in July that led to the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, will finalise its report in the first week of December.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, informed Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus of this development following a meeting with the Türk-led delegation, said Shafiqul Alam, press secretary at the Chief Adviser's Office, at a press briefing held at the Foreign Service Academy this afternoon.

Shafiqul added that the fact-finding mission will hand over the report to the chief adviser, and later they will also hand the report over to the relevant ministries and advisers.

Yunus expressed his gratitude to Türk for his strong statement issued during the July revolution, which, according to Yunus, "empowered the protesters and strengthened their resolve for resistance," said the press secretary.

