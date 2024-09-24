UN extends best wishes to Yunus as he attends 79th UNGA

The United Nations extended its best wishes to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus as he is going to participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Yunus is making his first official visit to the United States in his capacity as head of the interim government to attend the event.

Marking Bangladesh's 50-year membership in the UN, Yunus will host a reception in New York during his stay, which concludes on September 27. Heads of delegations from various countries are expected to attend the event.

"This year, Bangladesh celebrates its 50-year relationship with the UN. An historic moment when we are again reminded of the importance of listening to the voices of young people," said UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis on X (formerly Twitter).

The General Debate of the 79th session of the UNGA opened today and will continue until September 30.

Bangladesh became a full member of the United Nations on September 17, 1974.