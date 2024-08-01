UN experts welcome to probe every incident of violence: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the United Nations and any country can send their experts for proper investigation of every incident of the recent violence related to the quota reform movement.

"I want everything to be investigated. Because it needs to be found out what happened and how these happened. I've appealed to the United Nations to send their experts. If any other country wants, they can send their experts too," she said.

The PM said this while addressing a voluntary blood donation programme, discussion and dua mahfil arranged by Bangladesh Krishak League at the auditorium of Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the city's Farmgate, on the occasion of the National Mourning Day.

She said, "I want these incidents to be investigated properly. We'll have to take action against the culprits no matter who they are."

Hasina, president of the ruling Awami League, said she formed a one-member judicial enquiry committee, without waiting for any demand in this regard, in a bid to investigate the killings of six people in the initial violence.

Later she upgraded it to a three-member committee to expand its scope when larger number of incidents occurred, said the PM.