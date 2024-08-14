UN experts to visit Bangladesh soon to probe killings: UN rights chief

A team of UN experts will visit Bangladesh soon to probe the killings which took place during the student protests that forced long-time ruler Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country, said the UN human rights chief Volker Türk.

"A team of UN experts would soon visit the country to investigate [the killings]," Volker Türk told Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today during a phone conversation.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government, posted the development on Facebook.

The chief adviser thanked him [Volker] and his longtime friend Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, for supporting the "students' revolution and championing their rights during unprecedented and devastating killings of student protesters," reads the Facebook status.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Laureate said human rights would be the cornerstone of his administration and the protection of every citizen is the top most priority of the government.

Professor Yunus also sought UN cooperation to rebuild the country and to uphold human rights.