UN, EU mourn victims of Uttara jet crash

The United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU) have expressed condolences to the victims and families affected by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft at Milestone School and College in Uttara today.

In a statement, the UN Resident Coordinator's office said the UN system in Bangladesh extends its sympathy to the victims and families affected by the crash, while acknowledging with sadness the death of several people, including many children, and dozens of people wounded.

"The UN conveys its respect to the families and friends of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured on this sad day," it said.

The UN system would join the one day-state mourning declared for tomorrow and offered its support to the government in response to this tragic emergency, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the EU delegation in Bangladesh said it was deeply saddened by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F‑7 training jet.

"Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected," the EU said on X.